Dragon Ball Super Drafts Reveal Vegeta’s Ominous Promise

Vegeta has been the talk of the town lately thanks to the major reveal of his new power-up, Ultra Ego, in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, though it seems as if the Prince of all Saiyans is still having a rather rough time with his current opponent, Granolah The Survivor. With the next chapter of the manga on its way, a preview has arisen online that not only gives us a brief glimpse into how the fight is going between Vegeta and Granolah, it shares an ominous promise made by the former villain turned Z Fighter.

Ultra Ego is the new transformation that is Vegeta’s answer to Goku’s Ultra Instinct, pulling on the Saiyan Prince’s pride to help fuel his power. Learning the technique while training under the god of destruction Beerus and accessing the force while battling against Granolah, it seems as if Ultra Ego won’t be enough to ultimately net Vegeta the win that he needs here. In the latest preview for Chapter 76 of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta wants to finish his battle against Granolah alone, with Goku offering to jump into the fray against the current strongest mortal in the universe.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, with Vegeta telling Goku to leave him be and the prominent member of the Z Fighters telling the Saiyan Prince not to die in response to his ominous promise in his fight against Granolah:

Unfortunately, it will most likely be quite some time before we are able to see these events animated, with no confirmation, or rumors, being released that hint at the animated series for Dragon Ball Super returning. While next year will see the Shonen franchise return to anime with the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it seems doubtful that any of the Granolah Arc will be translated in this movie as it is focusing on Z Fighters such as Piccolo, Krillin, and Pan to name a few.

