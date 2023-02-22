Dragon Ball Super Proves Goten and Trunks Are a Saiyan Dream Team

Dragon Ball Super has brought it's Super Hero prequel story to a close, ending Goten and Trunks' time as the newest crime fighters on the block, Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2. While the sons of Goku and Vegeta don't take the opportunity to perform the fusion dance and become Gotenks, as they did unsuccessfully during the latest movie, the two Z-Fighters were able to show how they remain one of the best tag-teams of the Shonen franchise in their fight against Dr. Hedo and his androids.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 90, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Exploring the high school lives of Goten and Trunks takes Dragon Ball fans to the arc that took place right before the Majin Buu Saga, in which Gohan was sporting the alter-ego, Great Saiyaman, as he attempted to protect the world following Goku's death during the Cell Games. Luckily, the pair weren't alonge in fighting against the nefarious creations of Dr. Hedo, as Krillin was on the beat thanks to his current profession as a police officer. In fighting against Dr. Hedo's android monstrosity, "Dino-Droid Number 1", Goku and Vegeta's sons were able to show off their new tag team attack.

Goten And Trunks The Dream Team

Goten and Trunks were able to defeat the dinosaur android made by Dr. Hedo by unleashing a wild new technique that they dubbed, "Cyclone Style! Tornado Double Hurricane!" which saw the two young Z-Fighters using their Super Saiyan forms to shatter the villain into several pieces:

Seeing Goten & Trunks together in Super Saiyan is so refreshing after so many years. I'm so glad they got this arc. pic.twitter.com/njUndqc9Gu — SLO (@SLOplays) February 20, 2023

Following the conclusion of this latest arc, the manga is planning to re-tell the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which still had a role for Goten and Trunks, but ultimately spent the majority of its screen time focusing on Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan to name a few. If the upcoming storyline follows the events of the movie to the letter, it means that we'll be seeing Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo make their manga debut, along with the likes of Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max.

