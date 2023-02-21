Dragon Ball Super Ends Super Hero Movie Prequel With Latest Chapter: Read

Dragon Ball Super's manga has been working its way through a special prequel arc filling in the events leading up to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the newest chapter of the series has officially brought this prequel to an end! Following the reveal of Black Frieza being the strongest warrior in the universe at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, it was announced that the manga would be continuing with a special arc spending some time with a teenage Trunks and Goten. Inspired to become local superheroes, this arc serves as a prequel to the recently released movie.

This was until the newest chapter of the series as it helps put a final stamp on the prequel and sets up for a full manga adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Chapter 90 of the series is now available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and it reveals not only Trunks and Goten's "final" battle with Dr. Hedo's android creations for now, but makes sure to set up some explosive things to come from the manga's take on the movie.

What Happens in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90?

The manga's Super Hero arc was initially announced as a full introduction of teenage Goten and Trunks into the manga canon, and the previous chapters have revealed that they have become full superheroes inspired by Saiyaman (and a new hero they idolize named Clean God). Chapter 90 of the series brings them to their final solo confrontation with the newly introduced Dr. Hedo, who we eventually meet in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It's here we see that their heroics ultimately inspire his own androids.

As they take down his strongest android yet, and Dr. Hedo is arrested, the final moments of the chapter lead directly into the Dr. Hedo we see in the movie. Imprisoned for some kind of crime off-screen, his break out soon leads to even stronger Android fights down the road. Now it's just a matter of seeing all of this play out in the manga over the next year, and maybe there will be some new takes on what came before.

Are you curious to see the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero story play out in the manga? What kind of changes would you want to see?