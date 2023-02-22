Dragon Ball Super Outs Trunks' Biggest Secret in New Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has officially outed Trunks biggest secret in the new manga Chapter 90: namely, his alter-ego as a costumed superhero!

The current Dragon Ball Super manga story arc is actually a prequel to last year's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, in which we are getting much more backstory about Dr. Hedo, his development of next generation androids, and more of what the current status quo on Earth is while Goku and Vegeta have been off in the cosmos fighting to save Universe 7 from constant threats. Part of that new status quo has seen both Trunks and Goten make the jump into their respective teenage years and start attending high school. The two half-Saiyans have also been using their incredible powers as fighters to moonlight as the heroes Great Saiyaman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten).

In this climatic chapter of the arc, Goten and Trunks finally track Hedo down and bring him to justice. Along the way to getting them, the pair of boys get help from fellow high schooler Mai – aka Trunks' major crush. Hedo makes the whole situation personal by crashing the high school dance and concert by Trunks and Hedo's mutual fanboy music crush, CleanGod. Despite Krillin and the police showing up; Mai going wiht her own vigilante plan, and Goten and Trunks both on the scene, Hedo and his androids manage to get away, and steal back the data disc case that Goten and Trunks first confiscated from Hedo.

Mai can't get over the fact that Hedo is getting away clean, and demands that Trunks go after him, "I mean you're Saiyaman X-1, right?"

(Photo: Shonen Jump / Toei)

Trunks is surprised that Mai figured things out; Mai is more surprised that Trunks actually thought he was keeping a good secret. Mai got an up-close look at Saiyaman X-1 in an earlier battle with Trunks, and could immediately sense that it was him. Mai has proven to be sharp and tough as ever at high school age, so it wouldn't have made a whole lot of sense if she had missed such an obvious connection.

Mai has always occupied a weird space in Dragon Ball lore. She's been with the series since its eariest days, where she served as a part of the Pilaf Gang and Emperor Pilaf's minion. However, Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks arc gave us a vision of the future where Mai is very much a heroic fighter, and has a strong romantic connection to Trunks. It was a cutesy connection when they were all looking like young kids – but now Trunks and Mai are very much at the age and more peaceful plae in the Dragon Ball timeline where htat romance can happen

