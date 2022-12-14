Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goten And Trunks' Hero Identities

Dragon Ball Super has been hyping up the return of its manga by revealing that the next Shonen arc will be a prequel to the hit film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Prior to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the arrival of the new transformations known as Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, Goten and Trunks will be the focus of this new story as they attempt to patrol the streets as a city's newest superheroes. Now, the preview to Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 gives us the hybrid Saiyans' hero names.

While this new arc will focus on the sons of Goku and Vegeta, the two main Z-Fighters are pictured in the preview, continuing their training following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc. In the last chapter of the storyline that introduced us to the last Cerealian and the criminal organization known as the Heeters, Frieza made a surprise appearance with a new transformation under his belt dubbed "Black Frieza". Discovering a secret Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Frieza trained for the equivalent of ten years and has thus made himself the newest strongest being in the universe, giving the Prince of all Saiyans and Kakarot a new reason to attempt to reach new levels of power.

Saiyaman Returns

Goten and Trunks will be dubbed "Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2" according to the official Dragon Ball website, with Twitter Outlet DBS Hype sharing the recent draft for the upcoming chapter that gives us a good look at what Goku and Vegeta's sons are up to when the manga returns:

Dragon Ball Super is slated to have a presence at this year's Jump Festa, which will arrive in just a few days, and will be making some big announcements for the largest Shonen series the world over. One thing that many Z-Fighter fans have been waiting for is an announcement regarding the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime series, though it's anyone's guess when the television show will make a comeback following its end after the Tournament of Power's conclusion.

Are you hyped to see Goten and Trunks follow in Gohan's superhero footsteps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.