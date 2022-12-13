Dragon Ball Super Art Hypes Its Heroes' New Forms Ahead of 2023

2022 saw some major transformations arrive in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the Shonen's manga also continuing to explore Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego in the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With the manga slated to return later this month with a story taking place prior to the events of the latest film, new art combines the most powerful Z-Fighters and their strongest forms, perhaps hinting at what is to come in the series.

In the recent movie, Gohan and Piccolo were able to achieve their strongest forms to date in "Gohan Beast" and "Orange Piccolo" respectively, with the latter being especially noteworthy as this was the first time that PIccolo is able to transform without fusing with a fellow Namekian. Unveiling both Orange Piccolo and a transformation that unleashed his potential that fans have dubbed "Piccolo Smooth", the Namekian is still trailing behind Gohan's ultimate form but has reached a brand new level thanks in part to his wish on the Dragon Balls. Neither Orange Piccolo nor Gohan Beast have found their way into the manga, and it might be some time before we see them, as the next arc will focus on Goten and Trunks prior to the events of Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super 2023

Dragon Ball Fan Artist Young Jijii took the opportunity to bring together Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Piccolo, and Gohan, creating a stable of Z-Fighters that would propel Universe Seven to new heights should another Tournament of Power be in the future from the Shonen franchise:

At present, Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when its television series will return, though there have been rumors swirling that a spin-off series might be in the works in the near future. With the major Shonen event, Jump Festa, set to take place later this month in Japan, Dragon Ball is set to play a major at the convention and might give anime fans a better idea of what is to come.

One of the major transformations that aren't featured in this art is Frieza's latest terrifying form, Black Frieza, which made the alien despot the strongest being in the universe, to the point where he was able to "one shot" Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms respectively.

What is your favorite ultimate transformation that we've seen recently from Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.