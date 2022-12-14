Dragon Ball Super Releases New Preview for Chapter 88

Dragon Ball Super is finally going to come back for the next major arc of the series after taking the last few months off, and the manga has released a much closer look at Chapter 88 of the series now that it's getting ready to return from its hiatus! The Granolah the Suvrivor arc wrapped up its run earlier this Summer with the huge reveal that Frieza had actually become the strongest warrior in the universe. Fans have been waiting ever since to see the next major phase of the series, and there's no way to guess where the manga will be going next.

As it turns out, the series will be returning to Earth for its next arc titled "Super Hero." Inspired by the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, teenage Goten and Trunks will be making their full debut in the manga series as they take the starring role for the next arc while Goku and Vegeta are focusing their efforts on being strong enough to take on this powerful new version of Frieza. To celebrate, Dragon Ball Super shared an early preview with the drafts for Chapter 88 that you can check out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

What is Coming in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88?

It was previously announced that Chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super (releasing on December 20th) would be kicking off the new Super Hero arc, and the first look at this coming arc featured Goten and Trunks with whole new superhero gear looks. This continues to be the case with the rough draft pages for Chapter 88 as it teases that we will see what the two teenagers have been up to on Earth while Goku and Vegeta had been occupied elsewhere. Now it's just a matter of seeing what could come next.

With Black Frieza now a viable villain in the series, it seems like this adventure back on Earth will be setting up something else for the fighters to face off against much like the movie did earlier this Summer. It's a very curious path for the manga to follow, and so it's going to be exciting to see what could be coming our way next in the manga series.

But what are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 and the new arc to follow? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!