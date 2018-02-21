‘Dragon Ball Super’ Meme Gives Jiren A ‘Naruto’ Makeover

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is speeding toward its conclusion, so it finally shed some light on the series’ most mysterious foe, Jiren. While many fans found his origin story to be lackluster, others noticed how similar it was to other famous origin stories.

One fan managed to take this one step further, and united two of these origin stories together making Jiren’s origin story match Sasuke Uchiha’s origin from Naruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The source of Jiren’s strength was revealed to be based on the fact that his parents were killed by a mysterious “evil-doer” when he was a child. Angry at the world and losing his trust in his friends, who had either died or abandoned his pursuit of this evil-doer, Jiren vows to just build strength in order to get what he wants. Twitter user @AnimeAjay noticed this story pretty much matched with Sasuke Uchiha‘s and made the short scene a hilarious meme.

In Naruto, Sasuke’s entire clan and family are killed and his anger drives him to gather enough strength in order to take down his brother who had done the deed. In the short clip, Jiren is hilariously given Sasuke’s hair while the Naruto anime’s background music plays in the background.

It’s then topped off by young Jiren screaming, who now has the Sasuke’s Sharingan eyes, and is followed by older Jiren using Sasuke’s fireball jutsu to destroy Goku and Vegeta. It’s a fun way to poke at something fans have been arguing about for the past few weeks.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.