Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Rallying for Cooler to Star in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life with its manga, but things have been quiet on the anime's front. The series has been kept off the screen since Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live, but that will change before too long. It was announced this month that a new movie is in the works, and netizens are rallying for Cooler to star in the film.

For those needing a bit of context, it's time to break things down. Dragon Ball Super confirmed this past weekend it is working on a new movie, and the film has been in production for some time. While no release date is known, creator Akira Toriyama says the movie will be an ambitious one with unique visuals and epic battles. So of course, fans were quick to petition for Cooler's involvement.

After all, the antagonist made his debut in a previous Dragon Ball movie much like Broly before him. The latter was made canon in his own movie, so fans believe it is time Cooler was treated the same. After all, the villain has been a favorite with fans for years, and his non-canon status has always rubbed netizens the wrong way.

If Dragon Ball Super: Broly spent time exploring the history of the Saiyans, this new movie could do the same for Freeza's race. This would give way for Cooler to be introduced since he is Freeza's older brother. The villain is as powerful as you'd expect given his lineage, and his introduction to the canon could make him even stronger. Golden Cooler is nothing short of a beast, so you can understand why fans want to see Goku take on this baddie for real.

What do you think about this pitch for Cooler? Who do you want to see in Dragon Ball Super's movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.