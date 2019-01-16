Dragon Ball Super Hypes "Amazing" Visuals of Next Movie

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life in print for the last couple of years, and the series is ready to make a comeback on the big screen. Not long ago, it was announced the franchise is heading back to theaters with an all-new movie, and the hype is high for the project. And according to creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super's new film will have some ambitious visuals to impress fans.

The info was shared in a new statement penned by Toriyama in light of the movie's announcement. The creator told fans he was involved with the movie just like Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In the end, the artist made sure to reference the film's animation, and Toriyama assured fans something "amazing" was coming.

"We'll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie," he wrote.

As you can see, Toriyama has big goals for how this movie will look, and that ambition is fine by fans. After all, the anime took a massive leap with Dragon Ball Super: Broly that paid off in dividends. Naohiro Shintani was brought in as animation director, and his character redesigns set the fandom on fire. With Tatsuya Nagamine acting as film director, the first Dragon Ball Super movie was a feast for the eyes. If this upcoming movie can do the same, the fandom would be very grateful, and it seems Toriyama is set on making it so.

For those curious about this new film, well - you can join the rest of us. Few details have been shared about the project to this point. No title or visuals have gone live, so Toriyama's word is all we have going right now. Currently, the Dragon Ball Super fandom believes this movie will be an original one separate from the manga's ongoing arcs. This means anything is possible for Goku and the gang, so here's to hoping Cooler rears his head in this new movie.

What do you make of Toriyama's ambitious promise? What do you want to see most from this Dragon Ball Super movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.