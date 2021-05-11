Will Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Be CG?

✖

Is there a chance Dragon Ball Super's new movie could be in full 3D CG animation? Toei Animation has officially announced that Dragon Ball Super will be continuing with a brand new movie coming our way next year. As part of the announcement for the new movie, it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama will be providing the original story, character designs, and even the script for the new film. Beginning production back before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018, Toei Animation is approaching this new project with the mentality of somehow surpassing what came in the first film.

This makes this a bit more curious about what this new Dragon Ball Super movie will look like. We have yet to get our first official look, title, or premise for the new film as of this writing, and while that would not be the worst thing in the world, making matters more curious is how Toei Animation could decide to experiment more with the CG animation that it was playing around with towards the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and in other projects outside of Dragon Ball Super.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In a special message to fans about the new movie, series creator Akira Toriyama teased the visuals for the movie in a peculiar way stating that the team will be "charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetic to give the audience an amazing ride." The "unexplored territory" could just mean another visual overhaul for the character designs and more as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but what if it's something more.

After experimenting with CG animation in the fight between Gogeta and Broly, and the fight between Goku and Golden Freeza in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, could Toei Animation be planning to make a full CG take on the franchise with the next movie? It would fulfill the promise here of increasing the scale of the franchise's story and extreme fights for the next movie with an entire new dimension's worth of action. But it would also likely split the audience.

What do you think? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will go full GCI with its next movie? Is that something you would even want to see for the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!