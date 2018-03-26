Did The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Introduce The First Super Saiyan?

Dragon Ball fans may have been hit by a ton of bricks after the series aired its final episode Saturday evening, but despite its end, there is still plenty of Dragon Ball on the way with the first Dragon Ball Super movie coming in December.

The first trailer for the movie teased a drastically different art style and a time travelling foe from the past, but it also might have introduced an integral figure in the series, the first Super Saiyan.

Statements had previously been made about the film detailing its focus on the origins of the Saiyans and their relationship with Freeza, with Toriyama promising “content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which [he] hadn’t properly depicted up till now…leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion.”

Fans figured meant that the film would be a flashback to the past, which was only emphasized by the first key visual for the film featuring Goku’s older look, but now that the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game features a Saiyan from a different time (with a design that resembles the foe seen in the trailer) fans are now speculating the new foe may just be the first Super Saiyan.

His Broly-like aura also gives a weight to Kale’s representation in Universe 6, and this new foe could very well be Universe 7’s version of the Legendary Super Saiyan, the one that sparked the legend of the Super Saiyan Goku re-created years later.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

