Dragon Ball Unleashes New Funko Pops At Toy Fair 2020

With the current anime on hiatus, Dragon Ball Super has been looking for ways to permeate the social consciousness with news dropping hot for video games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, in the current Moro arc of the manga, and the upcoming second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! Now, the latest piece of Dragon Ball news has come roaring out of Toy Fair 2020, as Funko has announced brand new Funko Pops from Dragon Ball Super!

The new Dragon Ball Funko Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. The complete lineup includes the following figures:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Future Mai

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Gohan

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Hercule

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Super SaiyanCaulifla

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Super Saiyan Kale

Funko Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super – Vegeta

Funko posted the new images of these upcoming Dragon Ball Super Funko Pops on their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a first look at the new Saiyan and other character models that they will be able to add to their collection in the near future:

Dragon Ball has been one of the most successful sellers of Funko Pops not only among anime franchises, but pop culture series in general. With countless characters given Funko Pops of their own, covering different iterations of characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, and more, it’s no surprise to see that the company would dip into the recent sequel series of Dragon Ball Super.

Some of the stand out characters from Super were the pair of female Saiyan warriors from Universe 6 in Kale and Caulifla, with the former actually being their universe’s version of Broly, aka the Legendary Super Saiyan. While the pair was introduced during the Tournament of Power arc, it’s clear that they left an impression on fans as the fused version of the pair, Caulifla, has been added to the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ for its third DLC season!

Which of these Dragon Ball Super Funko Pops will you be pre-ordering? What other characters would you like to see get Funkos of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.