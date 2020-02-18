Dragon Ball Super to Unleash Exclusive Super Saiyan Kale Funko Soon

When it comes to Dragon Ball, things are always about the Saiyans. Piccolo might be a MVP, but the series is not about to stray from its main dish. Goku and Vegeta have kept the series alive for decades now, but they have some comrades to help them do the heavy lifting. New fighters like Caulifla were happy to carry some of the burden, and it turns out Kale is going to pick up the slack for Funko collectors.

Yes, that is right. Kale is getting her own Funko Pop if you hadn't heard. The heroine will join the next wave of vinyls from the company, and Dragon Ball fans are pumped. After all, the fighter became a favorite after she debuted in Dragon Ball Super, and her Funko will capture Kale at peak strength.

According to a new report, Kale will be an exclusive Funko sold via BoxLunch. The retailer will sell the heroine online and in stores, but you better act fast! When the figure goes up for sale, there is no doubt she will go quickly given her star status... and it helps that she is glow in the dark.

Dragon Ball Super - Kale will be exclusive to BoxLunch!

The Funko is also one of the more impressive sculpts done for Dragon Ball. The figure uses an entirely new mold to bring Kale's Super Saiyan hair to life, but it is very similar to the one Broly rocks. As for her body, Kale is looking muscled out in this sculpt, but her arms are particularly thick. There is no telling what kind of power level this fighter is rocking when transformed, and fans hope they'll get to see more of Kale in the coming years.

