‘One Piece’ And ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Collide In New Promo

When it comes to shonen anime, there are two series that seem to reign supreme. One Piece is a powerhouse in the industry, and it is joined by the might of Dragon Ball. Now, the two titles are coming together, and they’re special crossover has fans wanting more.

Recently, One Piece aired its latest episode, and it saw Monkey D. Luffy begin a long-awaited battle with Charlotte Katakuri. As the episode came to an end, a small reel was shown of Luffy addressing fans before the pirate revealed he was talking to Goku.

“I’ll leave this winter to you, Goku,” Luffy is heard saying.

It’s so weird to see them use One Piece to promote Dragon Ball Super: Broly pic.twitter.com/k9bBkWmWpY — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) August 26, 2018

As you can see above, the TV spot then cuts to Goku. The clip of the Saiyan is from the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer, but the dialogue is redone so that Goku thanks the other guy for his cheer.

Of course, fans may be curious as to what the mash-up is for, and it has to do with Dragon Ball‘s comeback. This winter, the anime will hit theaters as Dragon Ball Super‘s first film goes live. For the most part, that release window is saved for One Piece features, but the Straw Hats aren’t planning to hit theaters this year. So, this crossover reel is shows Luffy entrusting the date to Goku in his stead.

The special clip was also done to celebrate the actors who play Goku and Luffy. The reel was done to honor a women’s empowerment campaign running in Japan. Masako Nozawa (Goku) and Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy) took part in the clip to celebrate female voice actresses as well as Dragon Ball‘s big return.

Of course, this isn’t the first time these characters have come together. Years ago, Dragon Ball and One Piece had a crossover involving Toriko. The special saw the series’ characters go head-to-head in a race, but the shows have kept separate since their 2013 union.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”