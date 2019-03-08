Anime Renewal Casts Doubt on 2019 ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Return

If there is one thing Dragon Ball fans would ask Shenron for, it would be the return of its anime. Last year, the franchise brought Dragon Ball Super to an abrupt end after the Tournament of Power… and it doesn’t look like the show will be coming back anytime soon.

Recently, fans hit up social media to confer about the odds of a Dragon Ball Super comeback in 2019. A recent show renewal has cast doubt on the possibility, leaving more than a few fans upset at the prospect.

The whole ordeal traces back to an announcement about GeGeGe no Kitaro. The show is a popular one in Japan, and anime insider Yonkou Productions reported the anime has been confirmed for a second season. While this is great for the series’ many fans, Dragon Ball Super fans aren’t too happy to see the show continue.

GeGeGe no Kitaro Second Season confirmed to broadcast from April 7th. pic.twitter.com/4OhkqRs3Mi — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 6, 2019

Why, you may be wondering? Well, it all comes down to the broadcast schedule for GeGeGe no Kitaro. The show took over the time slot that Dragon Ball Super occupied. When news broke that this new title was announced, fans predicted Dragon Ball Super would be ending due to the schedule takeover. Now, if GeGeGe no Kitaro is going for a second season, the time slot Dragon Ball Super would need will be filled for another cour if not longer. After all, GeGeGe no Kitaro is often an annual series, so things aren’t looking great for Dragon Ball in fans’ opinions.

Still, fans are hopeful that the franchise will make a return to anime, be it on the small or big screen. Earlier this year, the franchise wrapped its theatrical run of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the movie earned more than $100 million. Its blockbuster success paired with growing hype for the franchise has bred the perfect ground for a new series, so here’s to hoping for a surprise announcement before 2019 runs up.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.