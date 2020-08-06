Did Dragon Ball Reveal the Secret to Making Super Saiyan God Stronger?

✖

As Dragon Ball Super continues down an uncertain path, fans have a lot of theories and wishes about how the canon could expand. Super Saiyan 4 has come back into the spotlight thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes. The promo anime introduced alternate versions of Goku and Vegeta that are about to break the limits of Super Saiyan 4, and take the form to the next level. The early details of that new transformation suggest some godly power being involved - and that's led us to wonder: Could Dragon Ball Heroes be opening the door to making Super Saiyan God even stronger?

This synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes' big evolution of Super Saiyan 4 has raised fans' eyebrows in a big way: "Following their advice, Goku and company entrust Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta with their powers. Red light starts to scatter from the bodies of the two Xeno warriors, and a different colored aura envelopes them. How will this fight with mighty Janemba unfold?" (via Chronicles)

This chain of events suggests that the Xeno warriors from the Time Patrol will have their Super Saiyan 4 powers intact with Super Saiyan God energy that Dragon Ball Super's Goku and Vegeta will donate - resulting in a new form of Super Saiyan 4. Of course, fans know that the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is in no way canon - no matter how thrilling the fan-service is. However, a lot of Dragon Ball fans still believe that Dragon Ball Heroes is being used as a sort of testing ground for the series - one that could make use of this Super Saiyan 4 evolution!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly already teased Super Saiyan 4's debut inside canon. The Dragon Ball Super movie basically established that Broly's unquenchable power was unique development that came from channeling his Saiyan Great Ape power while still in his human form. As fans of Dragon Ball GT know, that's basically the established non-canon explanation of how Super Saiyan 4 works. Dragon Ball Super: Broly ended with Goku striking up a tenuous friendship with Broly, with a commitment that the two Saiyans could train together.

So there it is: in Dragon Ball Super's continuity, Broly has unlocked the power of Super Saiyan 4, while Goku and Vegeta have unlocked the secret of Super Saiyan God (and it's high forms of Super Saiyan Blue and SSGSSE). If Goku and Broly can teach each other, their shared knowledge could be the key to officially merging Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan 4 together into a form that draws on Saiyans' might, rather than the divine powers (and overpowering) that Dragon Ball Super introduced to the series.

Dragon Ball Heroes airs new webisodes every month. Dragon Ball Super is still on hiatus.

