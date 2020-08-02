Dragon Ball Teases New Saiyan Ritual Ahead of Its Super Saiyan 4 Upgrade

✖

Dragon Ball has kept fans hanging onto its latest promo anime for some time now, and its intrigue has only grown in the last few months. The debut of the Big Bang Mission arc was a win for Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and recent reports confirmed a new form of Super Saiyan 4 is ready to take over the anime. Now, a promo for the franchise has gone live, and it is there fans can see the secret way Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta accomplish the new form.

The promo came courtesy of a new Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo teasing the arcade game's new cards. The long teaser ends with a hint about the anime, and it was there fans got a look at the Saiyan Ritual that is said to make Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker possible.

As you can see below, the ritual is shown in the promo at about 1:10 in. Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are shown powered up into Super Saiyan 4 with their four Saiyan comrades beside them. Goku and Vegeta are sending Super Saiyan Blue energy towards the pair while Future Trunks taps into his Super Saiyan God form.

GOKU:XENO & VEGETA:XENO DOUBLE DRAGON FIST IN #SDBH ANIME CONFIRMED!!! Also, SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual REVEALED!! pic.twitter.com/HAuQZwUsZu — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 1, 2020

And as for Pan? Well, the young Saiyan has not quite mastered Super Saiyan yet. That is why she can be seen sending her base chi to the Xeno warriors, and it is this combined energy that makes the new form possible. A previous synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes confirmed the ritual needs different Saiyans to feed energy to the warriors trying to reach the new Super Saiyan 4 form. And as it turns out, this new ritual looks oddly like the one that let Goku go Super Saiyan God so long ago...

What do you make of this new ritual? Do you think Goku and Vegeta would ever bring this technique to the canon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

