Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-Ray Announces US Release Date

The anime world has been growing exponentially the world over the past few years, with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train pulling hundreds of millions of dollars to become a top anime film. Earlier this year, Dragon Ball Super gave anime fans a new movie that has risen to become one of the biggest of the Shonen franchise to date, bringing back the Red Ribbon Army while also giving Gohan and Piccolo some major new power-ups. Now, a new release date hints at when fans in the West can pick up the movie's physical release next year.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero not only changed the game when it came to introducing anime fans to Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, the new names of the ultimate forms of the Z-Fighters starring in the film, but it also threw in a major event in the long-standing rivalry between Goku and Vegeta. The two main Shonen brawlers took a seat when it came to the fight against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max, training on Beerus' planet while Broly and his friends looked on. During their sparring match, the prince of the Saiyans came to the realization that he needed to focus on not expending his energy, taking a cue from the Tournament of Power's Jiren, and ultimately netting Vegeta his first win against Goku.

Dragon Blu-Ray Super

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-Ray will hit Blu-Ray on March 14th of next year, giving fans the opportunity to revisit, or see for the first time, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army that resulted in Cell making a comeback via his death at the hands of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z:

(Photo: Toei Animation)

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, the Shonen event taking place this weekend in Japan that is sure to reveal new information about the future of the franchise. With the manga looking to return with a new chapter next week that will focus on Trunks and Goten, prior to the events of Super Hero, it will be interesting to see what the sons of Goku and Vegeta are up to as they patrol the streets as the newest superheroes on the block, Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2.

Will you be picking up this home video release next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

Via Crunchyroll