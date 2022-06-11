Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Comes Close to Toplling Pokemon's Biggest Box Office Record

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in theaters in North America and it seems that the Z-Fighters are taking the West by storm. As the new movie focuses on Gohan and Piccolo's fight against the Red Ribbon Army, it seems that the next chapter of the Z-Fighters has had such a strong start, that it has managed to come within striking distance of one of the biggest anime movies of all time in Pokemon: The First Movie.

The opening night for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was around $4 million USD, with the subsequent day netting around $6 million USD, coming within range of Pokemon's opening day total of a little bit over $10 million for around the same amount of time. This is saying something considering how big the story of Ash and Pikachu was when the first movie of the franchise was released, and how their fight against Mewtwo was able to resonate amongst Western audiences when anime films hitting theaters was a very uncommon occurrence in North America. Now, with anime continuing to gain popularity around the world, movies that arrive theatrically from the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and more will often receive theatrical runs.

The latest Pokemon movie however didn't receive a theatrical run of its own, with Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, introducing a new legendary pocket monster but not getting the opportunity to hit theaters in North America. Another major Pokemon movie that didn't hit theaters in the West was the re-creation of the first movie, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, which arrived on Netflix like a number of different films and episodes from the anime series.

Pokemon's first movie gained a little over $85.7 million USD in North America, though the current movie featuring the Z-Fighters taking on Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 would have to cover some serious ground to come close to that tally, as the current predictions for the box office of Super Hero's opening weekend are around $21 million USD.

Do you think that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be able to come close to the overall tally of Pokemon's First Movie in North America?