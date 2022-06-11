Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cast on Gohan's Big Comeback and the Anime's Legacy (Exclusive)

The time has almost come! The U.S. release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is upon us, and the fans are ready to see what the flick has to offer. After spending a few years out of the spotlight, the anime is eager to take its rightful place in theaters. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will bring the film to nearly 4,000 screens this weekend for an epic anime launch. And recently, ComicBook got to speak with several of its stars about their work on the movie.

Crunchyroll Expo brought out Kyle Herbert (Gohan), Zeno Robinson (Gamma 2), and Aleks Le (Gamma 1) to hype Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the soldout event. It was there ComicBook got the chance to speak with the trio about all things Saiyan. And of course, the stars are just as ready for Gohan to take control of the series as fans are. So if you want the inside scoop on the film, keep on reading:

Question: First, I have to ask Kyle about Gohan. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero marks a special leading role for the character. How did you feel this time around at work knowing Gohan was finally going to get his due here?

Kyle Herbert: I had a deep wish that we were going to see Gohan finally have his day because it has literally been decades since the Majin Blu saga. The world has seen what happened to Gohan as he trained and that all was going to go somewhere but then it all took a left turn as Gohan became very different. He's definitely still grown as a character, as a father, and as a husband. Obviously, he's very smart and all of that, so he's very a three-dimensional character, but to bring it full circle to what he was in the Cell saga and everything? That's pretty exciting to see.

Question: To Zeno and Aleks, you both are no strangers to being in high-profile anime series. But when it comes to Dragon Ball, that is a little bit new. What was it like for you both to enter the franchise and be able to interact with the fans on this new level?

Zeno Robinson: So as someone who's been a fan for a long time, it feels so different when you read a manga and think, 'Oh, this would be cool to be in," as opposed to when you've grown up with something and they ask you to to be in it. It is so different. I think it's just a little closer to home, you know? It's a little more personal. Like I can't believe I get to be a part of this incredible franchise that was so instrumental to me in my youth. Dragon Ball is a big part of anime and a big part of a lot of people's identities growing up, so it was definitely such an honor to be a part of this franchise.

Aleks Le: It's crazy, you know? Just be on this path and suddenly one day have this opportunity come up? To go full circle? Yeah, it's definitely mind-blowing.

Question: Obviously, acting in Dragon Ball is hard work, and it can tear up your voice. Zeno and Aleks, what was it like for you two to be in the booth and let loose?

Zeno: I liked the yelling, strangely. Maybe I'll grow out of that, but in Dragon Ball, the yelling is so foundational. The yelling is kind of a trait of the show. I came in and was hoping to get to do a really big scream. I know Chris [Sabat], our director, really worries about that stuff. Anytime I had to do a big scream, I could like hear him clenching up on the other side of the glass. And afterward he'd ask if I was okay. I was always like, "Can I do that one more time?" He was very protective and all, but like, this is Dragon Ball. It's something I used to do as a kid when I'd power up... We were eager. I mean, this is the time to do it. Like in terms of screaming, when you think of anime, you think of Dragon Ball.

Question: Kyle, you have been part of the franchise for ages now, so you know Dragon Ball inside and out. Obviously, this new movie is a bit different because of its CG visuals. How did you first react when you saw how the movie was going to look? And how do you feel about the artwork now?

Kyle: I think it's part of the natural evolution of animation, you know? There are new tools in the animators' hands to make things look more visually interesting while still being true to the original designs. This art gives the characters literally more depth with its cell shading and all. Computers can obviously crank out the art at a quick pace. Of course, I'm a fan of the old-school hand-drawn animated stuff. But in this movie, the art is just jaw-droppingly beautiful. I kept saying in between each line.

Question: We also mentioned earlier that Gohan takes the lead in this movie, and he does so with Piccolo at his side. I want to know, Kyle, how do you think the relationship between Gohan and Piccolo has changed for better or worse since they were introduced back in Dragon Ball Z?

Kyle: You know, it's a bond that is so strong. It's amazing to see how Piccolo becomes so protective of not only Gohan, but his found family. He wants to take care of them, but he also wants to train them and make sure they can defend themselves against whatever menace is threatening the earth. But at the core, it's like a family bond tied by strength and loyalty. I think over time it just gets stronger. That's a great message to send to fans, you know? Family doesn't have to be blood. It can just be someone that takes your side and is basically a cheerleader. Gohan has that. Whenever he has any doubt, he knows that Piccolo will be there. It just doesn't get any better than that.

Question: Obviously, Gohan is a dad himself now with Pan, and they are super cute. What kind of advice do you think Piccolo has given Gohan on how to raise a child because he's got to have some tips?

Kyle: Oh, maybe like not to ki blast anyone. There'd be advice about being courteous to your surroundings. About not blowing things up. I don't know that Gohan needed much help or anything because I think he has a natural sense of love and loyalty to his daughter. He knows that anytime he can't do it, Piccolo can pick up the slack.

Question: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero also focuses on a new relationship, and that is between Gamma One and Gamma Two. The pair are brothers, so I want to ask what it was like developing this bond for fans? What is the secret charm behind the Gammas?

Aleks: I think their charm is in their interactions, for sure. Their brotherly bond. It's in how they are partners in crime, but they also treat each other as a kind of family. There's a level of professionalism that's only surface level. You can definitely see that they're definitely younger- and older-brother types. They also have these two kinds of different personalities that makes their bond more entertaining and nuanced and complex. Gamma One is more stoic while Gamma Two is more energetic. It's a balancing act, I think, between the two.

Zeno: They keep each other grounded but lift each other up at the same time. I think that just makes for a really great relationship between the two. It's very entertaining.

