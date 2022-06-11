Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Makes Bank on First Day of North American Release

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in theaters in North America. Bringing back the Z-Fighters, but focusing on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta, the new film has hit the ground floor running with its theatrical run in the West and it might come as a surprise to anime fans what other movies it's overtaken so far. With the anime movie on its way to taking the number one spot for theatrical releases this weekend, it's clear that there were plenty of fans waiting for the Dragon Balls to make a comeback.

While Frieza might be catching quite a few headlines thanks to the latest chapter of the Shonen's manga, the Red Ribbon Army are the main antagonists of this new movie. First appearing in the original Dragon Ball series and returning in Dragon Ball Z thanks in part to Dr. Gero and his Androids, the criminal organization is under new management, with the mad scientist Dr. Hedo, taking up where his grandfather had left off. The new androids that the Z-Fighters are facing off against are Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, though there is a major threat waiting in the wings.

On the opening night of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the film pulled in around $4 million dollars in theaters, potentially meaning that the anime movie will manage to overtake Idris Elba's creature feature, Beast, while also putting its opening night over some other major anime entries such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The theatrical release for the latest film in the Dragon Ball franchise came about thanks to a partnership between Toei Animation and Crunchyroll, with the same union set to do the same with this fall's release of One Piece: Red.

The future of Dragon Ball Super's anime is anyone's guess at this point, with the franchise having yet to announce whether the television series will return in the future. Luckily, this definitely won't be the last time that we see the Z-Fighters animated as the creative minds behind the latest movie have already confirmed that work has begun on a new project.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be taking the number one spot for this weekend's box office? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Box Office Mojo