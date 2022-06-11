Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up Broly's Next Move

Dragon Ball Super has officially brought Broly back into the action with the newest feature film now making its way through theaters, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has set the stage for the fighter's next big move in the series! Broly was one of the most exciting returns in the franchise in recent years as series creator Akira Toriyama finally acknowledged the fan favorite movie villain and brought him into the canon proper. But since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the fighter has not been involved in the continuing story until Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally brought him back for an update.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero officially brings Broly back into the thick of the action as he's training with Goku and Vegeta as seen in the promotional materials leading up to the new movie's release. But the movie also sets up some interesting paths for the fighter to go in the future as it looks like he might be gearing up to be a full member of the Z Fighter crew going forward. At the very least, he's on the path to controlling more of his power and becoming a real fearsome fighter. Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero picks up some time after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and unlike as seen in the manga's story continuing from the anime, Goku keeps his promise of fighting with Broly again to test his power. Bringing the fighter to Beerus' planet in order to allow he and Goku to fight as much as they can without destroying the Earth, Goku is trying to get Broly to better manage his rage and turn it into power. Broly's still learning how to use his specific type of energy, much like Goku and Vegeta approaching their different paths of training, but it's leading him to possibly being a major player in the future.

It's an update that's not entirely important to the rest of the film as Broly is ultimately not involved with the climax of the movie, but it's an interesting update teasing he'll be more involved in the future. It's keeping him in play for a potential huger fight down the line, and thus Broly is now set up as a major fighter who could fight alongside Goku and Vegeta in the anime's future. Now it's just a matter of seeing what that continuation will actually look like.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters, so what do you think of Broly's role in it? What would you want to see from the former foe's future?