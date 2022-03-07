Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up Broly’s Training

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for Broly’s new training in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Dragon Ball Super will finally be returning for a brand new anime in the franchise, and it will curiously be picking up several years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Although the manga has continued the series’ story beyond where that movie came to an end, one of the biggest teases for this upcoming movie is the fact that it will feature Broly returning in a new capacity and that’s something the manga has yet to capitalize on.

Confirmed to be making his official return to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it’s been very mysterious as to what Broly will actually be up to in the new movie. Making matters even more curious is the fact that Goku and Vegeta won’t have a huge role in it either, and the latest trailer showcases a very small look at what all three of these Saiyans’ role in the new movie actually is. As teased by the brief looks seen with Broly, Goku, Vegeta and even Beerus and Whis, it seems that Broly will be picking up some brand new training.

It was teased at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly that Goku would be fighting with Broly again in the future, but that has yet to be fully seen with the latest releases of the manga. The manga series has gone through two arcs since that film, and Broly’s presence in it hasn’t even been teased. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it appears that Goku and Vegeta will be fighting with Broly once more on the safety of Beerus’ planet where they can unleash the full extent of their powers. This is also why they are likely too preoccupied to help against the new threats against Earth.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this is training to make Broly stronger (and thus further bring him to godhood much like Goku and Vegeta), or if it’s just another fight that Goku and Vegeta wanted to get into. The former option is a lot more exciting because it teases Broly’s further involvement in the future of the series, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Broly’s return in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!