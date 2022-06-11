Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Must Do One Thing If It Brings Back Cell

✖

Dragon Ball Super has gotten fans talking all about Cell again as they wonder whether or not the new movie will be bringing back the famous villain for a new fight, and if Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does in fact bring back the classic villain, then there's really one main thing it needs to do in order to get it right. Cell is one of the most notable villains in the franchise as a whole, but unlike other major villains seen before he's one of the few who has yet to make an actual comeback in the series' canon.

Cell's been so popular that fans have seen the villain again in projects such as Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes, but theories surrounding who the main mystery villain from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero actually could be has many wondering whether or not Cell is somehow on the table. The problem with involving Cell again, however, is that the monstrous android really was one of a kind. He was built from the ground up to be an antagonist to the Z Fighters, and that included his personality. Bringing Cell back would mean you need to bring back the villain as he once was.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's not as simple as bringing Cell back with a wish (which might not even be possible considering how the afterlife seems to work for non-organic beings in the Dragon Ball franchise), but it's also not as simple as building a "new" Cell. Let's say the new Red Ribbon Army decides to make a "new" version of Cell based on the previous battle data, but with new materials from the current canon to make this new version stack up to the current Gohan and Piccolo abilities. If that's the case, there's nothing saying they'd be able to copy Cell the way he was.

You can recreate Cell's memories and put it in a new android body, but you can't recreate those final experiences with Gohan. You can't tap into the emotions fueled through that final defeat. It's possible, of course, as series creator Akira Toriyama can literally do whatever he wants, but it won't be the same. A new Cell isn't the Cell we know, so if the villain does come back let's hope he comes back with all of that same experience somehow. New powers would just be icing on the cake.

What do you think? Are you hoping to see Cell make a return to the Dragon Ball franchise in the next movie? If not, what villain would you want to see return in the movie instead? If so, what would you want to see from a Cell comeback?