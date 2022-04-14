New Dragon Ball Super Promos Lend Evidence to Cell’s Big Comeback

Is Dragon Ball Super (finally) bringing Cell back? The evidence continues to mount that it could be the case. The upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has some new promos circulating the Internet; while there is no firm confirmation in those new teasers (obviously), there are a few pieces that could well add up to a big Cell reveal in the next Dragon Ball Super movie. Those teases include a visual of a new foe who is ominously teased to transform into something more – as well as a set of toys that could let the cat out of the bag!

Some rough translations



"This is Hedo's cyborg agent 'Hachimaru'!! He is said to have terrifying abilities!!" pic.twitter.com/RuDfNNxkvy — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 14, 2022

This little critter has certainly gotten fans’ attention: the cyborg agent “Hachimaru.” The cyborg is said to have “terrifying abilities,” and we can only wonder what that means. Hachimaru’s wasp-like design looks like it could be the ideal way for scientist Dr. Hedo to gather material from different powerful warriors in order to help create the next generation of Red Ribbon Androids. We know that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will see Hedo unleash twin android “superheroes” Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 – we also know the film’s climax will see Hedo reveal a massive cybernetic “egg” that will hatch the “worst existence that has yet to be seen.”

Hedo’s insect agent literally being named in a way that is a play on the word “hatch” certainly lends credit to the theory that whatever material Hachimaru brings back to Hedo’s egg will transform into some kind of final boss.

The latest Ichiban Kuji DB figures: Super Saiyan Gohan, Potential Unlock Piccolo (ie the movie’s new black belt version), and uh…first-form Cell? Could this be a message…? Oh, and also Yadrat clothes Goku, so maybe not. https://t.co/ESxXwGVH4A — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 14, 2022

This set of Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball figures has some clear connections to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as it contains figures for Super Saiyan Gohan in his purple gi outfit and “Potential Unlocked” Piccolo. Both versions of the Gohan and Piccolo are set to make their anime canon debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – raising serious questions about the other two figures in the set: Yardrat Goku and First-Form Cell!

It could easily be the case that Yardrat Goku and First-Form Cell are throwbacks to Dragon Ball Z that are simply included in the same line as these Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero figures – or, they could be directly connected to the film. Cell being Dr. Hedo’s ultimate creation (and the film’s big bad) is a major theory of Dragon Ball Super Super Hero; given the events of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku taking an excursion to Yardrat would also explain his absence as the main character of the film, and why Gohan steps up instead.

