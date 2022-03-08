Dragon Ball Super: Why Do Fans Think Cell is Making a Comeback?

Dragon Ball Super has been quiet for a while now, but that will all change in a matter of weeks. The anime is ready to bring out its new movie, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will follow Gohan and Piccolo as they protect Earth against a familiar foe. The Red Ribbon Army’s return promises to shake things up, and for many fans, they believe its comeback will herald another villain’s long-awaited return.

The whole theory stems back to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘s first trailer. The promo put forth just enough info to convince fans that Cell may be revived at long last. This hunch was only doubled by the movie’s most recent trailer, and theories surrounding Cell’s comeback are still multiplying. So of course, we’re here to break down why exactly fans think this will happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First and foremost, we have Dragon Ball as a whole to thank for the theory. The franchise has a reputation for reviving its dead, and the series has done as much to its villains. Frieza has been resurrected more times than we care to count, and even Buu found a new life after his evil side was obliterated by Goku at the end of Dragon Ball Z. The only major baddie from the anime’s heyday to stay dead in Cell, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has created the perfect platform for his return.

After all, the Red Ribbon Army will be the major threat lurking behind the film. Goku might have crippled the organization decades ago, but it has been growing its power in the shadows. Dragon Ball fans will know Dr. Gero, the creator of Cell, was the top scientist of the Red Ribbon Army back in the day. So if any group were to know how to revive Cell or make a new version of him, it would be this organization.

Fans know recreating Cell wouldn’t be easy, but they also know the army wouldn’t have to start from scratch. There is a little plot hole in Dragon Ball that might help the baddies. In the past, the series revealed several Cell Jr. survivors living on the island overseen by Android 17. There must be a way to reverse engineer Cell from these offspring, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown how much tech the army has on hand. Its most recent trailer confirmed there are full-on synthesis pods at the Red Ribbon Army headquarters, and they’ve produced several fine androids so far. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are impressive enough already… and fans believe they’re simply a test run for Cell’s long-awaited return.

What do you think of the fandom's theories regarding Cell's return? Do you think Dragon Ball Super should revisit the android?