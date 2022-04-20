Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Puts Gohan and Piccolo Back to Back

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see Gohan and Piccolo taking the reins of the next film in the Shonen franchise, with Goku and Vegeta unavailable to help in fighting against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. Now, as the release date for the Akira Toriyama film approaches, the two stars of this feature-length film are set to receive their own cover of V Jump, showing how Gohan and Piccolo will look in this new fight for the Earth.

While Piccolo's new transformation has been described as the Namekian managing to "unlock his potential", Dragon Ball fans are waiting to see if Gohan will be receiving a new form himself, with the son of Goku showing off his Super Saiyan transformation in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army in promotional materials. With Goku and Vegeta training off-world, apparently alongside the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, the Shonen franchise is finally giving some of its strongest supporting characters more of an opportunity to show off their power levels. With many fans speculating that this new film might be a way to bring back Cell, plenty of fans are keeping an eye out for when the Dragon Ball Super movie will hit stateside.

Twitter OUtlet DBS Chronicles shared the first look at the upcoming cover for V Jump that will see Gohan and Piccolo side-by-side, with the Namekian showing off his new transformation that will apparently be employed in his battle against the Red Ribbon Army's newest androids:

V Jump June Issue Cover featuring Ultimate Gohan and Piccolo (Potential Released)



Release: 21 April pic.twitter.com/1SIWCPQ8Vw — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally delayed as a result of Toei Animation being hacked by unknown parties in a ransomware attack, though it was recently revealed that it was set to land this summer. While the movie was set for a summer release into theaters in North America, it has yet to be seen if this will remain the case or if the delay will mean that the anime film will be pushed back to the fall or winter of this year.

Do you think the next chapter in Dragon Ball Super's anime will see Gohan getting a new form?