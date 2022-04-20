Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Release Date for Novel

Dragon Ball Super will be releasing a new novel to correspond with the launch of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film across theaters in Japan, and has adjusted the new novel’s release date thanks to the movie’s major shake ups! Following the surprise hacking of Toei Animation, it was announced that Dragon Ball Super’s newest feature film outing would be put on an indefinite hold as it was one of the studio’s major projects that had been impacted. But now the film has officially set a new release date for its launch in Japan later this Summer.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero back in the running for a release in Japan this June, that means each of the promotional materials and subsequent other follow up releases can finally reschedule their own releases as well. The novelization of the film was originally scheduled to hit Japan at the end of June (which first gave fans an indication of the movie’s possible release), but now that the movie has set a release the novel version has officially changed its release date to June 14th. You can check out the new listing below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Shueisha Books website lists a NEW date for the #DragonBallSuperSuperHero novel!



The JUMP j Books novel will now release on "June 14" instead of June 30 as announced earlier.



The Mirai Bunko Edition still keeps the June 30 date for now. It'll change soon. pic.twitter.com/T4X6Gc0qPK — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) April 15, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now officially scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on June 11th, but there has yet to be any word on its official North American release as of this writing. It was originally scheduled to release internationally this Summer before the delay, but Toei Animation has yet to confirm one way or the other as to whether or not this international window will hold. As for what to expect when the movie finally premieres, Toei Animation hypes up Dragon Ball Super’s next feature film as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super’s new movie and novel is finally on track for an official release? What are you hoping to see when they finally launch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!