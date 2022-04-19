Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Brings Super Saiyan Pan’s Design to Life

Dragon Ball Super loves nothing more than debuting new power boosts, and it has doled out a number of them over the years. Soon, the anime will dip into some new forms when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero goes live as the film already promised Piccolo a present. Fans are also hoping Pan pulls out her own Super Saiyan debut, and now, one artist has brought that form to life with some viral art.

The artwork comes from Reddit courtesy of dreamonto. It was there the user overhauled Pan’s character poster for the movie, and their take on her Super Saiyan form is pretty much perfect.

Pan might just be a kid in Dragon Ball Super, but that doesn’t mean her power can be discounted. Even as a baby, the girl managed to surprise Goku with her abilities. Any kid of Gohan’s is going to be a powerhouse, and that doesn’t even account for the fact Goku is her grandfather. There is no way she doesn’t unlock Super Saiyan early, and the family does have a precedent for doing so.

Goku didn’t tap into the power until he was an adult, but Gohan managed to go Super Saiyan went he was a kid. Goten went on to use the form at an even younger age as the anime suggests he was seven years old at the time. Now, it is Pan’s turn to go Super Saiyan, and this movie would make her its youngest user ever should she manage it.

At this point, we are not sure if Pan will get the chance to go Super Saiyan, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed. We will find out for sure when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero debuts this summer in Japan on June 11th.

What do you think about this Super Saiyan design? Do you think Pan will unlock the form when Dragon Ball Super hits theaters this summer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.