Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares First-Look at DVD, Blu-ray

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made landfall earlier this year after a slight delay, and with nearly $100 million at the box office, it is clear the film was a hit. Now, all eyes are on the future as Gohan and Piccolo wind down their theatrical run. It won't be long before Dragon Ball Super runs into its Blu-ray release, and we have been given a look at the bundle at last.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Super shared its artwork and content for its latest movie's Blu-ray. The special edition collection will come with lots of goodies as expected, and its cover will come complete with full-color art.

What's Inside

As you can see above, the special edition Blu-ray will come complete with color cover art showcasing its stars. From Gohan to Piccolo and even Cell, the whole gang is on this cover, and our heroes even appear on the bundle's steel book.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Weekly Anime Is in the Works | When Will the Dragon Ball Super Manga Return? | Dragon Ball and One Piece Secure a Big Box Office Record for Toei Animation

When it comes to extra goodies, this Blu-ray will come loaded with extra art for collectors. A set of cardstock stills will be included, and these images will highlight specific scenes and characters. A photo stand will also come with the bundle, and most importantly, the Blu-ray will ship with an art book that goes over Dragon Ball's concept pieces during development.

What to Know About Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Want to know more about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ahead of its release? You can check out its full description below, and of course, ComicBook will keep you updated on when the movie will be released to consumers stateside.

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. "They call themselves 'superheroes' and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others...What is the true purpose of the 'new Red Ribbon Army'? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!"

What do you think about this first look? Will you be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.