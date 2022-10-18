When Will the Dragon Ball Super Manga Return?

Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile as of late, and its latest movie window begins to close, all eyes are back on the manga. Of course, there is just a small problem with that move. As you may know, the manga has been out of the loop for a few months now, and it was only a matter of time before fans began asking the same question...

Where in the world is the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super? And more importantly, when are we going to be able to read it?

The Situation So Far

If you haven't kept up to date with Dragon Ball as of late, allow us to break down the situation at hand. Back in July, the manga went live with its usual monthly chapter, and it was there fans watched as Granolah's arc came to an end. With a little help from Bardock beyond the grave, Goku helped take down the Heeters, but the battle's real MVP was Freeza. After all, the villain came out of nowhere to take his business partners out, and Freeza even revealed a new form that has Goku cornered.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: What Should The Manga's Next Arc Be?

As Granolah's arc came to an end, the powers at be at Shueisha confirmed Dragon Ball Super would be taking a hiatus while its creators brainstormed behind the scenes. Toyotarou, the manga's illustrator, backed these claims before their monthly updates came to a halt. And after three months, we've not heard anything about a comeback.

A Comeback Theory

Of course, fans have been begging for a manga update, and the speculation about Dragon Ball Super returning is growing by the day. As of right now, no official comeback window has been given, but netizens have their own predictions. The biggest theory suggests Dragon Ball will aim for a winter return that aligns with Shueisha's Jump Festa in December. But if the holidays are too much for Toyotarou, others believed another likely return window is at the start of 2023. After all, there are few better ways to kick off a new year than with Goku, but the hero will hopefully be back long before then.

What do you want to see from Dragon Ball Super when it returns? Are you liking the manga so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.