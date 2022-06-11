Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Introduces New Saiyan Form

✖

Dragon Ball Super may not have its new film screening stateside yet, but fans in Japan have already gotten the chance to watch the anime comeback. The movie dropped in overseas theaters just recently, and it didn't take long for fans to learn what all Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was hiding. And as it turns out, one of its biggest secrets was a new Saiyan form.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below! Please proceed with caution.

If you hit the Internet anytime recently, you will know what form the anime fandom is buzzing about. Gohan is the lead of Dragon Ball's new movie, after all, and he is not going to take center stage without something flashy at hand. That is why Ultimate Gohan appears in much of the film, and in the end, the Saiyan unlocks a form beyond his mystic state.

HUGE #DragonBallSuperSuperHero #SuperHeroSpoilers #DragonBallSuper Spoiler!



Beyond Ultimate Gohan!/ Final Gohan! Here's your first look at the new form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! pic.twitter.com/ssA50zFNnK — (Hiatus) Cody (99%) #RestEasyGacha (@CodytheDumbass) June 10, 2022

As you can see above, fans have inked art of how the form looks in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Gohan is in his new form here which is referred to as Beyond Ultimate. The state turns Gohan's hair white along with his eyebrows, and his features take on the stern lines found in Super Saiyan 4. A white aura of energy also comes along with Beyond Ultimate Gohan, and the hero uses the power of this form to defeat the film's final boss.

So far, Dragon Ball Super has not outed this form in any official media, but the movie's release in Japan has made the transformation trend globally online. International fans will be able to see it for themselves later this summer as the movie heads outside of Japan, and U.S. theaters are expected to debut the movie this August.

What do you think of this latest Dragon Ball form? Did you expect the anime to pull out a last-minute move like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.