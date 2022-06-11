Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Hypes Release With New Promo

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally kicked off its run throughout theaters in Japan after ending the anime franchise four long years ago, and Dragon Ball Super is celebrating the new entry with a special new promo teasing all of the high octane action! Fans in international territories outside of Japan will have to wait until later in the Summer to catch the new movie, but fans in Japan have been flocking to theaters considering this is the first proper continuation for the anime in quite some time. Not only that, but it's the first fully CG animated project too.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has a lot of interesting hooks that are bringing fans to the theater, and the biggest is the tease that Gohan and Piccolo would be taking the center stage in the fight this time around in order to defend the Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away. This is what's teased in the newest promo for the film hyping up its release in Japan, and fans can see even more of the touted Gohan and Piccolo moments coming our way soon. You can check out the newest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promo below:

The new promo does reveal some of the material we have seen in the weeks leading up to the new feature film's release, but expanded on them with choice new looks at Gohan and Piccolo in the heat of battle. But it's clear that Toei Animation is still holding quite a bit back for as long as they can as its international launch will be hitting later this Summer and many fans will potentially be spoiled.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening in theaters across this Japan, but will be hitting North America and other territories releasing later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's newest promo? What do you think of the look of the new movie so far? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!