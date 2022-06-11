Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Box Office Proves the Movie is a Hit

✖

The Dragon Ball Super anime has finally returned for its first new entry in four long years, and the opening day box office for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero overseas is proving that this new feature film is already a major hit! Toei Animation took fans all over the world by surprise when they had announced that Dragon Ball Super was coming back with a new feature film, and now this new entry is finally hitting theaters in Japan before hitting the rest of the world later this Summer. But it's been a rough road for this film originally scheduled to hit earlier this Spring.

Originally planned to hit theaters earlier this April before being delayed several months due to a massive hack on the studio, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally hit theaters in Japan. The film is already such a hit with fans that it earned 405 million yen (about a little over $3 million dollars) on its opening day across 371 theaters in Japan alone. It's already on track to takeover theaters for the rest of the Summer, potentially, and even more so when it starts launching through theaters in the rest of the world.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening in theaters across this Japan, but will be hitting North America and other territories releasing later this Summer. There has yet to be a release date set for its international releases thus far, but it's clear that the film is already heading towards a huge new release. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's opening day success in Japan so far? What are you hoping to see from the movie when it hits in other countries?