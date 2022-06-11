Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Reacts to Gohan Having the Starring Role

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now breaking all sorts of records with its opening in theaters around the world, and the voice star behind Gohan has shared their reaction to the fighter having a starring role in the new movie this time around! When Dragon Ball Super's newest feature film opened in Japan, not only was it exciting due to the fact it was the first new anime release for the franchise in quite some time, but it was also shaking things up by having Gohan and Piccolo taking the center stage as the main ones defending Earth from the next big threat. It was exciting not only for fans, but those behind these characters too.

No one knows that better than the voice behind Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's English dubbed release, Kyle Hebert. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters about the feature film, Hebert opened up about the fact that Gohan was getting a starting role. Much like fans have been asking to see more of Gohan in his full form since the end of Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu saga, Hebert has been asking the same as he's also been waiting for Gohan to take on the main fight for a while too.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"I had a deep wish that we were going to see Gohan finally have his day because it has literally been decades since the Majin Buu saga," Hebert began. "The world has seen what happened to Gohan as he trained and that all was going to go somewhere but then it all took a left turn as Gohan became very different. He's definitely still grown as a character, as a father, and as a husband. Obviously, he's very smart and all of that, so he's very a three-dimensional character, but to bring it full circle to what he was in the Cell saga and everything? That's pretty exciting to see."

In terms of teaming up with Piccolo, Hebert had the following to say about Gohan's evolving relationship with his long time mentor, "You know, it's a bond that is so strong. It's amazing to see how Piccolo becomes so protective of not only Gohan, but his found family." Hebert began. "He wants to take care of them, but he also wants to train them and make sure they can defend themselves against whatever menace is threatening the earth. But at the core, it's like a family bond tied by strength and loyalty. I think over time it just gets stronger."

How do you feel about Gohan and Piccolo taking the starring roles in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero over Goku and Vegeta? What do you want to see from the duo next?