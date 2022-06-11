Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Celebrates Release With New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally released in theaters across North America this weekend, and the big movie is celebrating with the launch of a new trailer hyping up what to expect! The first new entry in the Dragon Ball Super anime franchise in four long years hit theaters overseas earlier this Summer to a great deal of success, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now hitting North America in much the same kind of successful way. It's already taking over the box office with its debut numbers alone, and is gearing up to take down even more anime records as the weekend continues.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now making its way through theaters in North America, and many fans already getting their chance to see the next big adventure for Gohan and Piccolo, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are hyping the film's release with a new trailer showing off more of the movie. It's showing off much more than seen in the previous trailers, but thankfully is also not as spoiler heavy as the promotional materials from Japan for fans worried who have yet to check it out for themselves. You can check out the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now hitting theaters across North America and other international territories, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious as to how the movie turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the movie here.

It's yet to be revealed just how long Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be running in theaters, so fans interested will likely need to jump on it as soon as possible. But with its success already, it might be in for a long and steady run if we're lucky. Have you check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!