Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Creator Reveals Surprising Secret About Movie's Title

Dragon Ball Super is making its way through theaters across Japan with its newest major feature films, and the series creator behind it all has revealed a surprising secret about why the new movie carries the admittedly confusing title of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! This newest movie is the first new anime in the franchise in four long years, and apparently work on this new movie actually first began those four years ago right after the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With it being the first fully CG animated project for the series, there are lots of questions going in.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now releasing throughout theaters in Japan and series creator Akira Toriyama has been opening up more and more about the movie's story. In the weeks leading up to the movie's release the creator has been revealing more of his process in creating the new movie's story and characters, but one of his latest updates actually seems him explaining that the movie repeats "super" in its title because he forgot the series was titled Dragon Ball Super.

In a pamphlet given to fans checking out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Japan (as spotted by @DBSuperFrance and @Herms98 on Twitter), Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama explained that he "totally forgot" that the main title of the film will also have the Dragon Ball Super title from the series so that's why "Super" is repeated twice in the title. As for why it ended up being the final title of the movie, it turns out that those working with the creator had likely thought he had given it that title on purpose.

"I guess everyone thought I had done this on purpose, because nobody pointed it out to me," Toriyama continued before noting, "So it's my fault that 'Super' is so repetitive." It might have been repetitive and taken fans by surprise at first, but now the film's title just makes sense as fans have said it so many times over by now. With it now running in Japan and hitting theaters in North America beginning this August, it won't be too long before fans can see what happens in the new feature film.

