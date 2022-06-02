Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why Gohan and Piccolo are the Big Stars of Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super will finally be putting Gohan and Piccolo at the center of their own major fight with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the creator behind the long-running franchise opened up about why he decided to focus so much on the new duo! Ever since the first proper teaser trailer had teased that Goku and Vegeta would be training with Broly on Beerus’ planet, there was a wonder of whether or not they would be involved with the main fight. As it was revealed that the fight would be taking place on Earth and feature the returning Red Ribbon Army, those questions only grew more curious.

It was then confirmed in further trailers and promotional materials that in fact the new movie will feature Gohan and Piccolo at the center of the action. Not only that, but the movie is teasing the strongest version of these fighters than ever before. Series creator Akira Toriyama explained in comments to Dragon Ball’s official website that he actually gave such an important role to Gohan and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero simply because (like many fans would attest), they don’t get enough chances to shine and he wanted to create a “new superhero.”

When speaking about Gohan, Toriyama explained that Gohan might be considered the strongest but also admits the fighter has not had much opportunity to show it, “Gohan is actually stronger than anyone…or so it’s said, but lately he hasn’t really gotten a chance to shine.” Then the process of adding Piccolo was to further motivate Gohan and Toriyama explained that Piccolo as his teacher would likely motivate Gohan more so than his father, interestingly enough. Then the idea came down to just wanting a new kind of hero.

“I figured I’d try giving birth to a new superhero, by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids,” as Toriyama noted. So it seems like the creator was wanting something completely brand new for the franchise, and that’s part of what makes the next movie such a big deal too. It’s the first fully CG animated project for the Dragon Ball franchise overall, so why not step out with completely new ideas? Thankfully, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan in just a couple of days (before hitting the rest of the world this Summer).

