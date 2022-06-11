Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - What Role Does Gotenks Play?

The talk of the town when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero usually drifts to Gohan and Piccolo, as they are the stars of the film and on the frontline when it comes to fighting the Red Ribbon Army and their two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Luckily for the pair of Z-Fighters, they received some serious back-up, with fans taking note that a teenage Goten and Trunks would be appearing in the new Shonen movie. With the anime film hitting number one in North America, here's a breakdown of Gotenks' role.

Gotenks, as fans of Dragon Ball know, originally hit the scene during the Majin Buu Saga, with Goten and Trunks learning how to perform the Fusion Dance, a technique that Goku had learned while training in the afterlife. While this fusion character is wildly powerful in his own right, managing to go Super Saiyan 3 from the break, there is a major downside to the fusion dance that the two young sons of Goku and Vegeta will normally encounter. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it's been some time since the two Z-Fighters fused, causing Goten and Trunks to mess up the fusion dance and create a much larger, and less powerful, version of Gotenks.

Despite failing the fusion dance, Gotenks still joins the likes of Piccolo, Gohan, Android 18, Krillin, and the Gammas in fighting the big bad of the film, Cell Max. The fusion character isn't even powerful enough to transform into a Super Saiyan, but he is able to deliver a blow that weakens the new version of Cell, leaving the biological nightmare open to the attack which eventually brings take him down thanks to a well placed Special Beam Cannon from Gohan.

Unfortunately, fans of Dragon Ball Super were never able to see what a teenage version of Gotenks looks like, with the last shot of Goten and Trunks hinting that they were able to successfully perform the dance but not showing the result. With Dragon Ball Super's manga currently working on a new arc, perhaps we'll see the fusion of Goten and Trunks arrive in the Shonen series.

Do you hope to see Gotenks return in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.