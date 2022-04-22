Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Look At Teen Gotenks

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has featured the likes of Piccolo, Gohan, and Pan fighting against the newest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, though there is another Z-Fighter who is waiting in the wings. With promotional materials showing that Goten and Trunks are set to be a part of the movie as teenagers, it seems that the fused character Gotenks will be making a comeback alongside the criminal organization from the Shonen's past. Now, new art gives us a fresh look at the hilarious fusion fighter.

As fans of the Dragon Ball series know, the result of an unsuccessful fusion dance will create a skinny or overweight version of the desired character, with Goten and Trunks creating some wild variations when they originally were attempting to perfect the dance during the Majin Buu Saga. Obviously, it's been quite some time since we last saw the sons of Goku and Vegeta attempt the dance, with the last time Gotenks made an appearance being during the Resurrection of F storyline, so it's no surprise to see that Goten and Trunks aren't able to pull off the perfect version of the fusion dance.

Twitter User Renaldo_Saiyan shared this new advertisement for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, giving us a hilarious version of Gotenks who has yet to appear in any actual footage for the upcoming Shonen film that will see Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines to train off-world alongside the legendary Super Saiyan Broly:

New Promo Artwork of Fat Teen Gotenks from DBS : Super Hero. pic.twitter.com/xp3vzR9NLK — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) April 20, 2022

The new release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in Japan on June 11th of this summer, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed at this point. Originally, the next chapter in the lives of the Z-Fighters was set to arrive this summer in the West, though with the delay caused by the Toei Animation hacking attack, it hasn't been confirmed whether this will still be the case or if the return of the Red Ribbon Army in North America will be pushed back as well.

