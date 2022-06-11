Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero TV Spot Welcomes Gotenks to the Fight

✖

Dragon Ball Super will be launching its newest movie in Japan in just under a week from the time of this writing, and a new TV spot released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally welcomed Gotenks to the fight at last. This will be the first new anime project released for the Dragon Ball Super franchise in four long years, and that means there's quite a bit of pressure on it to showcase some of the characters fans have been wanting to see in action in quite a while. But one of the surprises leading in has been the inclusion of a teenage Gotenks among it all.

When it was first revealed that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero would include a now teenage version of Trunks and Gotenks, fans quickly had pointed out that the two of them were not only performing a Fusion Dance, but an incorrect version at that. The producers and director behind the film had played coy about whether or not we would get to see Gotenks in action, and the newest TV spot shows us the first glimpse of the fused warrior but also confirms that the Gotenks we are going to get to see is probably not the one fans would think of first. You can check it out below:

The Gotenks seen in the new TV spot (towards the end in the final seconds) seems to be the incorrect version of the fusion, so unfortunately it looks like Goten and Trunks have indeed been slacking on their respective training in the years since the end of the Tournament of Power. It's yet to be revealed what kind of final battle will be waiting for Gotenks and the rest of the fighters involved, but it's looking increasingly clear like everyone will need to join together in order to take down whatever the new villain will be.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see it for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on June 11th, and theaters around the world beginning later this Summer. But what do you think? How do you feel about this first look at Gotenks in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see from the fused fighter in the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!