Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars on Why the Gammas Are Breakout Stars

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became the number one movie in North America, bringing in over $20 million dollars in theaters, to say nothing of what it has brought in around the world. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the stars of the latest feature-length film, as the voice actors for Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, Aleks Le and Zeno Robinson, broke down why these androids created by the Red Ribbon Army are the breakout stars of the movie.

If you don't know the backstory of the newest androids of the Red Ribbon, they were created by Dr. Gero's grandson, Dr. Hedo, a young scientist who believes himself to be a far better android creator than his father. With Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 having a superhero aesthetic, as well as being the most powerful androids that the Z-Fighters have encountered so far, they have quite the story to tell in Super Hero. Aleks Le shared his thoughts on the new pair of androids, lending his voice to Gamma 1:

"I think their charm is in their interactions, for sure. Their brotherly bond. It's in how they are partners in crime, but they also treat each other as a kind of family. There's a level of professionalism that's only surface level. You can definitely see that they're definitely younger- and older-brother types. They also have these two kinds of different personalities that makes their bond more entertaining and nuanced and complex. Gamma One is more stoic while Gamma Two is more energetic. It's a balancing act, I think, between the two."

Zeno Robinson added to this statement, commenting on the relationship that the superhero siblings have with one another:

"They keep each other grounded but lift each other up at the same time. I think that just makes for a really great relationship between the two. It's very entertaining."

The Gamma brothers are unique characters in that they aren't so much villains as they are anti-heroes who are pushed in a certain direction thanks to the manipulation of the higher-ups within the Red Ribbon Army, so their future outside of this latest film might be far different from their introduction.

