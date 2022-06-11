Dragon Ball's Creator Shares Review of Super Hero

Akira Toriyama first created Dragon Ball in the 1980s, but has been a part of the Shonen franchise throughout its entire history. Helping to create the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to share his thoughts on the finished product. The movie has taken a decidedly different approach to the series by focusing on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta to tackle the return of the Red Ribbon Army and protect the Earth from an even larger threat.

Toriyama had a hand in writing this new story, which comes through in its humor if nothing else, and the Dragon Ball creator had this to say:

"I finally got to see the completed movie. To put it shortly, it's an amazing anime movie! of course, to have the original creator say that may not be the most convincing argument, but I couldn't help but get excited when I was watching it! I'm an old man and yet I got excited."

Toriyama then took the opportunity to discuss the earthly threat of bringing back the criminal organization known as Red Ribbon, while also noting giving Goku and Vegeta a break:

"Considering how they've gone to universe and other such large-scale stages, I thought I'd return to my roots and have the story take place on Earth in a small area. Not only that, but the enemy is the Red Ribbon Army, an enemy that wasn't very impactful back when I originally created the series. Plus Goku and Vegeta aren't even the main characters. I believe I managed to make the story interesting but I was constantly worried that perhaps I'd made it a little too subdued."

Akira then takes the opportunity to give thanks to all those involved with bringing this animated tale to life:

"This is all thanks to Director Kodama, the animation staff, all the staff that supported them, the voice actors, and the editors at Shueisha who worked tirelessly to make this the best movie possible. I feel nothing but gratitude. Personally, I am as pleased as I could ever be."

