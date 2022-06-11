Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Contains a Post-Credits Surprise

✖

Dragon Ball Super is back at last. Just a few days ago, the anime made its long-awaited comeback in Japan as its latest movie went live. The film still has some months to go before it drops internationally, but fans are already learning tons about the feature. And if you were curious, it seems Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made sure to cap everything with a post-credits surprise.

So, be warned! There are spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Proceed with caution.

Earlier this weekend, fans were promised a special post-credits scene after executive producer Akio Iyoku prepped fans in a tweet. The creative said the team "did something special with the closing credits" and encouraged fans to stay in the theaters until the very, very end. Of course, that prompted audiences to do just that, and they were not let down.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does have one post-credits scene that fans will have to wait for. However, the clip is definitely worth it. After all, the scene in question follows Goku and Vegeta as the pair finish a spar far away from Earth. As Broly watches from the sidelines, Vegeta gets the upper hand against Goku and legitimately beats him in a fight. With the two in their base forms, Vegeta uses his wits to outsmart Goku in a battle for once, so this post-credits gift is one Vegeta stans cannot afford to miss.

If you want to see this scene for yourself, Dragon Ball Super plans on bringing its movie stateside before long. The movie is already screening in Japan and will debut in the United States this August.

What do you think of this post-credits teaser? Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it hits theaters near you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.