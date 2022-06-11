Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Fights

✖

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the release of its next major feature film across Japan in theaters in just a few days, and a new look at the behind the scenes process has given fans an idea of how one of the fights came together in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The next major feature film will be the first major release in Dragon Ball Super's franchise in four long years, and it will be the first fully CG animated project. That means there has been quite a lot of curiosity for it ever since it was first revealed.

It's a major undertaking for the team at Toei Animation as fans will get to see the franchise in this wholly new way while offering the next step in the anime franchise's story. But much of the excitement will be for how the fights will turn out with the new project as well. Giving fans an idea of how one of the fights between Gamma 2 and Piccolo came together, the official Twitter account behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shared a storyboard where it's revealed that the impact wording was indeed inspired by American comic books. Check it out below:

With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters in Japan on June 11th, but has yet to confirm its official international release date. It's been confirmed that it will be launching in North America later this Summer, so thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see in full how each of these fights actually works out.