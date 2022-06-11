Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Ad Unpacks Pan's Full Potential

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be out in less than a day overseas, and the hype for its debut is high. All eyes are on Gohan and Piccolo as the pair prepare to take on the Red Ribbon Army. And thanks to a new TV spot, fans are getting to see Pan's potential play out firsthand as she throws some punches of her own!

The clip, as can be seen below, is making the rounds overseas ahead of the movie's release. It may be short, but it follows Pan as the girl is introduced to the Red Ribbon Army in the worst way. After all, previous promos have confirmed the girl is kidnapped by the organization, but they don't expect Pan to be as strong as she is.

DBS: SUPER HERO – 2 days to go countdown with a little footage of Pan taking down RR Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/VGvn0PJ3gk — Hype (@DbsHype) June 9, 2022

The reel goes to show Pan entering the army's main compound before taking down several of its laymen. The girl might be a toddler in this film, but don't get it twisted! Gohan is her dad, Goku is her grandfather, and Piccolo is her uncle in all things but blood. There was never a question of whether Pan would be strong, and this clip proves as much.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Sets Up Big Trunks Fight | Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Pan a Post-Training Glow Up | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Reveals Cute Goku Throwback

Of course, this girl won't be the only one getting into action in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Gohan and Piccolo are expected to head the film with their allies standing beside them on Earth. Goku and Vegeta will also play a small role as they carry on training with Broly from before. So if you have missed this anime's epic fights, there will be plenty to watch in this film once it hits theaters near you.

What do you think of Pan's part in this new movie? Where do you want Dragon Ball Super to take the Saiyan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.