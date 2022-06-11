New Dragon Ball Super Promo Hypes Gohan's Big Power Boost

✖

A new Dragon Ball Super promo is hyping Gohan's big power boost, which will arrive with the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The new promo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teases fans with the following: "Gohan stands up with Piccolo to save his beloved daughter Pan. In order to defeat the powerful enemies, Gohan unleashes his latent potential and becomes the strongest warrior. An additional bit reads, "Rumors from SH: They say this is the strongest and ultimate form in Gohan's history?!"

Keyword: "Rumors."

Even with the rumor caveat, this is a very interesting tease for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – and not at all an isolated one. The more and more we hear about this second Dragon Ball Super movie, the more there seem to be indications that it could very well culminate in round 2 of the Cell Saga finale.

Young Gohan's fight with Dr. Gero's ultimate android warrior (Cell) pushed him past the brink of all limits and made Gohan the first Saiyan (we know of) to unlock the Super Saiyan 2 form. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has brought back the Red Ribbon Army and their android experiments, and the film has teased that the climax will see Red Ribbon scientist Dr. Hedo hatch his ultimate experiment from some kind of mechanical egg.

The Dragon Ball fandom has been exploding with speculation that some new version of Cell (or his successor, Android 21) will be hatching from that egg. There are some big hurdles the film would have to jump over to pull that off – but it's on the table, for sure. If Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brings back Cell, then Gohan once again achieving his biggest power boost ever to face his old foe certainly makes sense, and even brings Gohan back into the main spotlight of Dragon Ball in the best type of full-circle way.

Here's the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero.

