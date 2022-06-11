Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: Complete List of International Release Dates

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently working its way through its second month of release through theaters overseas, and now is gearing up for its full launch worldwide with the complete list of international release dates for the movie so far! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become one of the biggest films of the Summer in Japan, and Toei Animation has begun to reveal many of the new movie's biggest and most explosive events through new promotional materials. It has only made fans in other territories even more eager to see the new movie for themselves, and luckily it won't be too much longer before we all get that chance.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be making its way through theaters around the rest of the world beginning later this Summer thanks to distribution from companies like Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and there are a number of major regions where fans will be able to check out the new movie for themselves. With Gohan and Piccolo taking the center stage and even unlocking new forms and even more to look forward to from the film, the complete list of international release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far breaks down as such:

August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Netherlands, and Middle East

August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam

August 26 in India, Indonesia

August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei

August 31 in the Philippines

September 1 in Singapore

September 2 in Spain and Romania

September 8 in Taiwan

September 15 in South Korea

September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy

October 5 in France, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia

As for what to expect to see when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases around the world beginning later this Summer (with tickets for the film going on sale beginning on July 22nd in North America), Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Are you excited to get your chance to check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters? What are you hoping to see in action from Gohan and the others?