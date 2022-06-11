Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares San Diego Comic Con Booth And Statues

San Diego Comic-Con is only a few days away, with the major event in the world of pop culture not just covering the world of comic books and the adaptations that have sprung from them, but also covering the world of anime in turn. With the upcoming convention set to air the premiere episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is also planning to join the festivities via an amazing booth filled with life-sized statues and plenty of exclusive merchandise for fans of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and the other Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in North America this August, with the film already hitting theaters in Japan and meaning that there are plenty of spoilers that have been making the rounds on social media. While promotional material has already confirmed the return of the Red Ribbon Army along with Piccolo receiving a new transformation, the film has plenty more surprises in store when it comes to characters making a comeback and various fighters receiving even more powerful transformations along the way. While Dragon Ball Super's television series is still in limbo following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc in 2017, the creators behind Super Hero have gone on record stating that they are already planning a new animated project for the future.

The Official Dragon Ball Website released a number of new images of their upcoming San-Diego Comic-Con Booth, along with a number of exclusives that fans attending the convention might want to keep their eyes on with the likes of figures of Goku, Majin Buu, and more:

(Photo: DragonBall.com)

(Photo: DragonBall.com)

(Photo: SH Figuarts)

(Photo: SH Figuarts)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see some major changes for some of its biggest characters, though these changes have yet to be confirmed in the pages of the manga, as the latest chapters continue to follow Goku and Vegeta fighting the intergalactic crime syndicate known as the Heeters. With Gohan and Piccolo nowhere to be found within the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it will be interesting to see if the stars of Super Hero will play a major role in whatever arc follows the current storyline.

